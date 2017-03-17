Close

23:56 17 March 2017

Aso, Munchin agree to avoid competitive currency devaluations

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17, Kyodo

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed Friday to maintain existing international agreements on currencies, including a pledge to avoid competitive devaluations.

"We both agreed on the importance of maintaining a series of past pledges (over currencies) by the G-7 and G-20 countries," Aso told reporters after his first meeting with Mnuchin on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Baden-Baden, Germany.

"We will communicate closely over currencies," the Japanese finance minister said.

