Tennis: Nishikori loses in BNP Paribas Open q'finals

No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori lost to 17th-seeded American Jack Sock in three sets Friday in the men's singles quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament.

Japan's ace, ranked fifth in the world, allowed 18th-ranked Sock to break his serve twice in the third set and could not find his form throughout the match, going down 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

"He mixed in kick serves and fast serves, and due also to effects of the wind I made mistakes on my returns," the 27-year-old Nishikori said. "I was in good condition in this tournament but ended on a bad note."