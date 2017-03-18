Close

Kyodo News

March 18, 2017 16:06

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:42 18 March 2017

Tennis: Nishikori loses in BNP Paribas Open q'finals

INDIAN WELLS, California, March 17, Kyodo

No. 4 seed Kei Nishikori lost to 17th-seeded American Jack Sock in three sets Friday in the men's singles quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament.

Japan's ace, ranked fifth in the world, allowed 18th-ranked Sock to break his serve twice in the third set and could not find his form throughout the match, going down 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

"He mixed in kick serves and fast serves, and due also to effects of the wind I made mistakes on my returns," the 27-year-old Nishikori said. "I was in good condition in this tournament but ended on a bad note."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Mar 2017Park abandons 9 dogs at presidential residence: animal welfare group
  2. 14 Mar 2017Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam
  3. 13 Mar 2017China says 61 people died of bird flu in February
  4. 14 Mar 2017Nepal flattens largest quake victim camp with bulldozers
  5. 13 Mar 2017Malaysia nabs 5 Filipinos, 2 locals for suspected IS links

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete