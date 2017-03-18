Japan, Russia seek to speed up disputed island joint project talks

Japan and Russia are set to speed up talks concerning joint economic development of Moscow-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido after discussing concrete projects during the first talks on Saturday, in a move to resolve the long-standing territorial row.

The two sides discussed projects in such areas as healthcare and fisheries, but still need to work out a legal arrangement so as not to damage their stance over sovereignty of the disputed islands.

"We had many points of agreement among the proposals but (we are not yet at) a stage where we have reached a decision," Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba told reporters after the talks with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov.