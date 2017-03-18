18:27 18 March 2017
Japan, Russia seek to speed up disputed island joint project talks
TOKYO, March 18, Kyodo
Japan and Russia are set to speed up talks concerning joint economic development of Moscow-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido after discussing concrete projects during the first talks on Saturday, in a move to resolve the long-standing territorial row.
The two sides discussed projects in such areas as healthcare and fisheries, but still need to work out a legal arrangement so as not to damage their stance over sovereignty of the disputed islands.
"We had many points of agreement among the proposals but (we are not yet at) a stage where we have reached a decision," Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba told reporters after the talks with his Russian counterpart Igor Morgulov.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.