Ministry found to have played part in more illegal job placements

The education ministry has uncovered more than 30 new cases in which it was illegally involved in finding jobs for retired or retiring bureaucrats, including those at the Foreign Ministry and Cabinet Office, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The latest finding brings the total number of cases to around 60. The ministry plans to report the results Tuesday to the Cabinet Office watchdog on post-retirement job placement, the sources said.

The newly confirmed cases include ones in which officials of the education ministry's personnel section received resumes of retired or retiring officials at the Foreign Ministry and the Cabinet Office and helped them obtain jobs at universities, the sources said.