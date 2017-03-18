Close

Kyodo News

March 18, 2017 20:39

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:55 18 March 2017

Ministry found to have played part in more illegal job placements

TOKYO, March 18, Kyodo

The education ministry has uncovered more than 30 new cases in which it was illegally involved in finding jobs for retired or retiring bureaucrats, including those at the Foreign Ministry and Cabinet Office, sources close to the matter said Saturday.

The latest finding brings the total number of cases to around 60. The ministry plans to report the results Tuesday to the Cabinet Office watchdog on post-retirement job placement, the sources said.

The newly confirmed cases include ones in which officials of the education ministry's personnel section received resumes of retired or retiring officials at the Foreign Ministry and the Cabinet Office and helped them obtain jobs at universities, the sources said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Mar 2017Park abandons 9 dogs at presidential residence: animal welfare group
  2. 14 Mar 2017Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam
  3. 13 Mar 2017China says 61 people died of bird flu in February
  4. 13 Mar 2017Malaysia nabs 5 Filipinos, 2 locals for suspected IS links
  5. 14 Mar 2017Nepal flattens largest quake victim camp with bulldozers

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete