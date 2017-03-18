Japanese peacekeepers briefly detained by South Sudan military

Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel taking part in a U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan were briefly detained by South Sudanese government forces on Saturday, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

Five Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers were detained for around an hour before being released unharmed, according to Japanese government sources.

According to the sources, South Sudanese troops detained the Japanese peacekeepers as part of a weapons search, unaware that U.N. peacekeepers are exempt from being searched.