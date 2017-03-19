11:24 19 March 2017
Japan, China agree to hold next round of finance talks soon in Japan
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 19, Kyodo
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and his Chinese counterpart Xiao Jie agreed Saturday to hold the next round of a bilateral finance dialogue at an early date in Japan, Japanese officials said.
The two ministers met on the sidelines of a Group of 20 finance chiefs' meeting in Germany. "We exchanged views about economic developments in both our countries and cooperation," Aso told reporters.
It was the two ministers' first one-on-one talks since Xiao assumed his post in November.
