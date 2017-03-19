Japan, China agree to hold next round of finance talks soon in Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso and his Chinese counterpart Xiao Jie agreed Saturday to hold the next round of a bilateral finance dialogue at an early date in Japan, Japanese officials said.

The two ministers met on the sidelines of a Group of 20 finance chiefs' meeting in Germany. "We exchanged views about economic developments in both our countries and cooperation," Aso told reporters.

It was the two ministers' first one-on-one talks since Xiao assumed his post in November.