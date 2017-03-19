Close

Kyodo News

March 19, 2017 16:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

15:15 19 March 2017

Trump looks forward to summit meeting with China, Tillerson tells Xi

BEIJING, March 19, Kyodo

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that President Donald Trump is looking forward to his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a meeting with Xi in Beijing, Tillerson said the U.S. president places a "very high value" on communications with the Chinese president to shape their future relationship of cooperation.

Before wrapping up his first trip to Asia since taking office last month, Tillerson also told Xi that he had extensive discussions with top Chinese diplomats on "important elements to ensure a successful visit in the future."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 13 Mar 2017Park abandons 9 dogs at presidential residence: animal welfare group
  2. 14 Mar 2017Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam
  3. 13 Mar 2017China says 61 people died of bird flu in February
  4. 13 Mar 2017Malaysia nabs 5 Filipinos, 2 locals for suspected IS links
  5. 14 Mar 2017Nepal flattens largest quake victim camp with bulldozers

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete