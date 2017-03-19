Trump looks forward to summit meeting with China, Tillerson tells Xi

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that President Donald Trump is looking forward to his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a meeting with Xi in Beijing, Tillerson said the U.S. president places a "very high value" on communications with the Chinese president to shape their future relationship of cooperation.

Before wrapping up his first trip to Asia since taking office last month, Tillerson also told Xi that he had extensive discussions with top Chinese diplomats on "important elements to ensure a successful visit in the future."