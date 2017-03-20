Close

Kyodo News

March 20, 2017 11:07

09:02 20 March 2017

Olympics: 2020 golf venue to decide on membership for women

TOKYO, March 20, Kyodo

Kasumigaseki Country Club, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics' embattled golf venue, will officially consider changing its rules to make women eligible for full membership, informed sources said Sunday.

The club's board of directors will meet in an extraordinary session on Monday, when changes to the bylaws will be taken up. The club's current prohibition on women becoming regular members has drawn harsh criticism at home and from abroad and could lead to the course in Saitama Prefecture being replaced as a venue for golf during the Tokyo Olympics.

A rule change is a possibility despite the necessity of a unanimous vote to do so. According to an official, the main item on Monday's agenda will be a summary of opinions from club members.

"After an analysis of opinions, depending on the flow of the deliberations, a policy or conclusion could be reached," the official said.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach reiterated last week that should gender equality not be respected at the club, another golf venue will be sought out.

The club's board first met to discuss the issue on Feb. 7, and since three members meetings have been held for the roughly 1,200 regular members of the prestigious club to air their views.

Scotland's prestigious Muirfield Golf Club voted last week to allow women members.

==Kyodo

