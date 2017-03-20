Close

March 20, 2017

11:06 20 March 2017

Japan PM calls for German help in promoting free trade

HANOVER, Germany, March 20, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday expressed his hope that German Chancellor Angela Merkel would join Japan in working to maintain a commitment to free trade.

Speaking in front of Merkel and others at Cebit, a world-leading information technology trade fair in Hanover, Abe asked the German leader to "walk alongside" him in the effort. The two leaders are set to hold talks in Hanover on Monday morning.

"Japan, which grew thanks to the benefits of free trade and investment, wants to be the champion of protecting a free and open system, along with Germany," Abe said.

