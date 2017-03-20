Close

Kyodo News

March 20, 2017 15:34

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:12 20 March 2017

Baseball: Japan suffers walk-off defeat to Dodgers in WBC warm-up

GLENDALE, Arizona, March 20, Kyodo

O'Koyea Dickson hit a two-run, walk-off double with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to beat Japan 3-2 in an exhibition game on Sunday.

After a Ginjiro Sumitani groundout in the fifth and a Sho Nakata single in the sixth gave Samurai Japan a 2-1 lead at Camelback Ranch, Dickson connected off Yuki Matsui to hand Japan its second warm-up loss following a 6-4 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Matsui replaced Kazuhisa Makita in the ninth, as the sixth Japan pitcher to take the mound, only to walk Willie Calhoun who then advanced to second on a wild pitch and issue his second walk to Omar Estevez to get himself in a two-out, two-on jam.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Mar 2017Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam
  2. 14 Mar 2017Nepal flattens largest quake victim camp with bulldozers
  3. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  4. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  5. 15 Mar 2017Cambodian deputy prime minister Sok An dies of illness

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete