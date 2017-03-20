Baseball: Japan suffers walk-off defeat to Dodgers in WBC warm-up

O'Koyea Dickson hit a two-run, walk-off double with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers came from behind to beat Japan 3-2 in an exhibition game on Sunday.

After a Ginjiro Sumitani groundout in the fifth and a Sho Nakata single in the sixth gave Samurai Japan a 2-1 lead at Camelback Ranch, Dickson connected off Yuki Matsui to hand Japan its second warm-up loss following a 6-4 defeat to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday.

Matsui replaced Kazuhisa Makita in the ninth, as the sixth Japan pitcher to take the mound, only to walk Willie Calhoun who then advanced to second on a wild pitch and issue his second walk to Omar Estevez to get himself in a two-out, two-on jam.