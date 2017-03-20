URGENT: PM Abe to visit Russia in late April for talks with Putin

Japan and Russia agreed Monday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will visit Russia in late April for talks with President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Following the "two-plus-two" security dialogue in Tokyo, Japanese and Russian defense and foreign ministers also agreed to closely coordinate in urging North Korea to refrain from further provocative acts, Kishida told a joint press conference.

They also reaffirmed their demand that North Korea comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions banning the country from using ballistic missiles technology and conducting nuclear tests, Kishida said.