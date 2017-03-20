Close

Kyodo News

March 20, 2017 19:26

17:13 20 March 2017

Ishihara again says not responsible for choice of new fish market site

TOKYO, March 20, Kyodo

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara reiterated Monday his claim that he was not responsible for the choice of a contaminated former gas production site to relocate the famous Tsukiji fish market.

"This has been decided in a flow directed by the entire metropolitan government. It was impossible to go against it," Ishihara told a committee of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly looking into the controversial relocation plan, repeating his previous assertion.

Speaking as a sworn witness to the committee, the 84-year-old former governor said the plan for relocation to the Toyosu waterfront district was among pending issues he took over from his predecessor in 1999 when he assumed the governorship.

