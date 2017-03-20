Close

Kyodo News

March 20, 2017 19:27

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:58 20 March 2017

Japan, Russia agree to urge N. Korea halt nuclear, missile programs

TOKYO, March 20, Kyodo

Japan and Russia agreed Monday to urge North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile development programs following their ministerial security talks held for the first time since Russia's controversial annexation of Crimea in 2014.

They also confirmed that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Russia in late April, as Tokyo seeks a breakthrough in the long-standing row over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada took part in the so-called "two-plus-two" meeting from Japan, while Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended from Russia.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japanese, Russian foreign ministers pledge to work toward peace treaty
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Mar 2017Malaysia embalms 1-month-deceased Kim Jong Nam
  2. 14 Mar 2017Nepal flattens largest quake victim camp with bulldozers
  3. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  4. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  5. 15 Mar 2017Cambodian deputy prime minister Sok An dies of illness

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete