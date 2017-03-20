Japan, Russia agree to urge N. Korea halt nuclear, missile programs

Japan and Russia agreed Monday to urge North Korea to halt its nuclear and missile development programs following their ministerial security talks held for the first time since Russia's controversial annexation of Crimea in 2014.

They also confirmed that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Russia in late April, as Tokyo seeks a breakthrough in the long-standing row over Russian-held, Japanese-claimed islands off Hokkaido.

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada took part in the so-called "two-plus-two" meeting from Japan, while Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attended from Russia.