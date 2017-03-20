Free trade in focus as Japan, Germany leaders hold talks

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and German Chancellor Angela Merkel sat down for talks in Hanover on Monday, with the leaders' ongoing commitment to free trade high on the agenda.

In the meeting, Abe and Merkel are likely to affirm their desire for the swift conclusion of a free trade agreement under negotiation between Japan and the European Union.

Their talks come amid concern that U.S. President Donald Trump's election in November last year on an "America First" platform is part of a rising tide of protectionism worldwide.