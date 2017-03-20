Close

Kyodo News

March 20, 2017 22:49

20:51 20 March 2017

Japan, Russia beef up defense ties, Tokyo eyes isles row progress

By Junko Horiuchi
TOKYO, March 20, Kyodo

Japan and Russia agreed Monday to continue defense cooperation and build mutual confidence in addressing North Korea's nuclear missile threat and other security issues as Tokyo seeks a breakthrough in the long-standing isles row.

The two countries also confirmed they will accelerate preparations for talks between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Russian President Vladimir Putin in late April in Russia after their foreign ministerial talks that were held earlier in the day.

But the so-called "two-plus-two" dialogue, held for the first time since Russia's controversial annexation of Crimea in 2014, highlighted the difference between the two countries over such issues as the deployment of the U.S. missile defense system in the Asia-Pacific region, including in Japan, and Russia's modernization of its military on disputed islands off Hokkaido.

