Ishihara again says not responsible for new fish market site choice

Former Tokyo Gov. Shintaro Ishihara reiterated Monday his claim that he was not responsible for the choice of a contaminated former gas production site to relocate the famous Tsukiji fish market.

"This has been decided in a flow directed by the entire metropolitan government. It was impossible to go against it," Ishihara told a committee of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly looking into the controversial relocation plan, repeating his previous assertion.

Speaking as a sworn witness to the committee, the 84-year-old former governor said the plan for relocation to the Toyosu waterfront district was among pending issues he took over from his predecessor in 1999 when he assumed the governorship.