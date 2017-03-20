Pakistan, India to hold World Bank-brokered water talks next month

Pakistan and India will hold talks brokered by the World Bank in Washington on April 12 to sort out issues relating to India's construction of a hydroelectric project in the disputed Kashmir region, Pakistani Water and Power Minister Khwaja Mohamad Asif said Monday.

"We will endeavor that parleys in Washington become the start of regular talks on matters relating to the use of water of the Indus system," Asif told a press conference before the start of a bilateral meeting of the Indus Commission in Islamabad.

The meeting in Islamabad between the two neighbors was to concentrate on India's Kiashanganaga hydroelectric project on the Jhelum river.