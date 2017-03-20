Close

Kyodo News

March 21, 2017 1:49

23:02 20 March 2017

Olympics: 2020 golf venue to allow full membership to women

TOKYO, March 20, Kyodo

The embattled golf venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said Monday it decided to change its rules to allow women to become full members, about two months after coming under fire at home and abroad for not endorsing gender equality.

The decision was made unanimously by those present at an extraordinary meeting of Kasumigaseki Country Club's executive board held in Kawagoe, Saitama Prefecture, following calls by the International Olympic Committee that games venues should have nondiscriminatory regulations.

The golf club, set to host the men's and women's golf competitions at the 2020 Olympics, had been criticized for its policy of not allowing women to become full members or to play on Sundays, after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike raised the issue in January.

