Ousted S. Korean president Park to "faithfully" face questioning

Former South Korean President Park Geun Hye vowed to "faithfully" face questioning over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal as she arrived at the prosecutors' office Tuesday.

"I want to say sorry to the people. I will faithfully face questioning," Park, who was ousted from office earlier this month, told reporters before entering the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

On March 10, she became the country's first democratically elected leader to be dismissed from office after the Constitutional Court upheld a parliamentary impeachment vote against her.