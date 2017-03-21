Video Advisory (March 21) Steamer runs through western Japan

The following is the latest available news video.

Steamer runs through western Japan

-- "Lady of Quality," a steam locomotive, traveled in the western prefectures of Yamaguchi and Shimane on March 19, 2017, on its first run of the year. The first C57-type steamer was built 80 years ago. West Japan Railway Co. plans to replicate and introduce old passenger coaches for the steamer operation in September.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16044/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo