Close

Kyodo News

March 21, 2017 11:19

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:11 21 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 21) Steamer runs through western Japan

TOKYO, March 21, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Steamer runs through western Japan

-- "Lady of Quality," a steam locomotive, traveled in the western prefectures of Yamaguchi and Shimane on March 19, 2017, on its first run of the year. The first C57-type steamer was built 80 years ago. West Japan Railway Co. plans to replicate and introduce old passenger coaches for the steamer operation in September.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16044/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 15 Mar 2017Cambodian deputy prime minister Sok An dies of illness
  4. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  5. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete