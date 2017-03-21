Close

Kyodo News

March 21, 2017 13:18

12:03 21 March 2017

Ousted S. Korean president Park to "faithfully" face questioning

SEOUL, March 21, Kyodo

Former South Korean President Park Geun Hye vowed Tuesday to "faithfully" face questioning as she underwent her first grilling by prosecutors over the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

"I want to say sorry to the people. I will faithfully face questioning," Park, who was ousted from office earlier this month, told reporters before entering the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office.

Park, 65, did not elaborate on what her apology meant. She has flatly denied all the accusations leveled against her and is expected to maintain that position to prosecutors.

