Honda sees Indian R&D unit's greater role in developing new cars

Honda Cars India Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s Indian unit, launching its first car model primarily developed by its local research and development team, anticipates greater participation of the local R&D unit in the development of new vehicles for domestic and global markets in the future.

Honda Cars India President and Chief Executive Officer Yoichiro Ueno said in launching the subcompact sport utility vehicle Honda WR-V, that his firm expects the local R&D unit to play a greater role in the development of new car models as the local R&D unit gains expertise in design and engineering concepts.

"Our local R&D team, established basically to help the company in its localization efforts in the country, now possesses necessary skills required to develop new car models, and will be more involved in the development of new cars," Ueno told NNA during the car launch recently.