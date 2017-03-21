Cabinet approves contentious anti-conspiracy bill

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave its approval on Tuesday to a controversial bill that would punish preparations to carry out serious crimes, ostensibly in an effort to combat terrorism.

The government claims that the bill is a necessary measure to thwart terrorism at the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, and to ratify the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, which Japan signed in 2000. But its passage through parliament is unlikely to be smooth.

The Abe administration has stressed that the bill is less wide-reaching than three previous submissions that flopped amid concern they could allow the suppression of discourse.