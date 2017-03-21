Japan condemns N. Korea's high-thrust engine test as "unacceptable"

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday condemned North Korea's test of a new high-thrust engine that could be used in the development of a long-range ballistic missile.

"These repeated provocative acts are utterly unacceptable," Kishida told reporters. "We will work in coordination with the United States, South Korea and other related countries to call on (North Korea) to exercise self-restraint."

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday the country had successfully conducted a new engine test.