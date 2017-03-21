Close

Kyodo News

March 21, 2017 15:11

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

14:34 21 March 2017

Japan condemns N. Korea's high-thrust engine test as "unacceptable"

TOKYO, March 21, Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday condemned North Korea's test of a new high-thrust engine that could be used in the development of a long-range ballistic missile.

"These repeated provocative acts are utterly unacceptable," Kishida told reporters. "We will work in coordination with the United States, South Korea and other related countries to call on (North Korea) to exercise self-restraint."

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency said Sunday the country had successfully conducted a new engine test.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 15 Mar 2017Cambodian deputy prime minister Sok An dies of illness
  4. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  5. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete