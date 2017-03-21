S. Korea, U.S. nuclear envoys to meet Wed. over N. Korean threat

South Korea's and the United States' top nuclear envoys will meet Wednesday in Seoul to discuss a joint response to North Korea's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday.

The talks between Joseph Yun, the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy, and Kim Hong Kyun, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will "focus on bilateral cooperation in strengthening sanctions and pressure on North Korea," Cho June Hyuck said.

Yun is also expected to brief Kim on his recent talks in Beijing with China's special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs Wu Dawei. Yun flew into Seoul from Beijing on Monday night for a four-day visit.