March 21, 2017 16:59

16:48 21 March 2017

SNAPSHOT: Scenes of Antarctic Sea

ABOARD THE SHIRASE, Antarctic Sea, March 21, Kyodo

Mesmerizing views of the Antarctic Sea were recently captured in photos from aboard the Shirase, a ship carrying members of a Japanese Antarctic observation team back to Japan.

They include an aurora, which had been visible almost every night, towering icebergs, emperor penguins on a coastal snowfield of the Antarctic continent, and a phenomenon known as a "sun pillar," or the reflection of sunlight from ice crystals in the atmosphere.

==Kyodo

  • Aurora above Antarctic Sea
  • Sun pillar above Antarctic Sea
  • Icebergs in Antarctic Sea
  • Sunset glow above icebergs in Antarctic Sea
  • Emperor penguins in Antarctica
