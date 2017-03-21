SNAPSHOT: Scenes of Antarctic Sea

Mesmerizing views of the Antarctic Sea were recently captured in photos from aboard the Shirase, a ship carrying members of a Japanese Antarctic observation team back to Japan.

They include an aurora, which had been visible almost every night, towering icebergs, emperor penguins on a coastal snowfield of the Antarctic continent, and a phenomenon known as a "sun pillar," or the reflection of sunlight from ice crystals in the atmosphere.

==Kyodo