Former guerrilla fighter set to win E. Timor's presidential election

A former guerrilla fighter was assured of winning East Timor's fourth presidential election Monday, as a preliminary vote count showed Tuesday he was leading the race by a wide margin over his main rival.

Francisco Guterres, president of the leftist Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor Party, or Fretilin, was beating the Democratic Party's Antonio da Conceicao by 26 percentage points as of 3 p.m. Tuesday based on vote counting by the Technical Secretariat for Electoral Administration.

About 94 percent of the votes had been counted.