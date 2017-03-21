Close

Kyodo News

March 21, 2017 18:43

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:08 21 March 2017

Former guerrilla fighter set to win E. Timor's presidential election

DILI, March 21, Kyodo

A former guerrilla fighter was assured of winning East Timor's fourth presidential election Monday, as a preliminary vote count showed Tuesday he was leading the race by a wide margin over his main rival.

Francisco Guterres, president of the leftist Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor Party, or Fretilin, was beating the Democratic Party's Antonio da Conceicao by 26 percentage points as of 3 p.m. Tuesday based on vote counting by the Technical Secretariat for Electoral Administration.

About 94 percent of the votes had been counted.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 15 Mar 2017Cambodian deputy prime minister Sok An dies of illness
  4. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  5. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete