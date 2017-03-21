Gov't submits contentious anti-conspiracy bill to Diet

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted a controversial bill to the Diet on Tuesday that would punish preparations to carry out serious crimes, ostensibly in an effort to combat terrorism.

The bill was submitted to the House of Representatives following Cabinet approval earlier in the day. The current Diet session is due to end in mid-June.

The government claims that the bill is a necessary measure to thwart terrorism at the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, and to ratify the U.N. Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, which Japan signed in 2000. But its passage through parliament is unlikely to be smooth.