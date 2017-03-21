Close

March 21, 2017 18:44

18:25 21 March 2017

Sumo: Kisenosato, Takayasu remain perfect in Osaka

OSAKA, March 21, Kyodo

New yokozuna Kisenosato improved to 10-0 on Tuesday, the 10th day of the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament, to retain his share of the lead with Tagonoura stablemate Takayasu.

With five days left in the 15-day tourney at Edion Arena Osaka, Kisenosato, who won his first grand tournament championship in January, and sekiwake Takayasu, remained one win ahead of rejuvenated ozeki Terunofuji and No. 10 maegashira Tochiozan.

Kisenosato had an easier than expected victory over sekiwake Tamawashi (5-5). Although he quickly pushed his opponent back to the straw, Kisenosato appeared in no position to exploit his advantage, but Tamawashi inadvertently stepped back out of the ring.

