Baseball: Puerto Rico defeats Netherlands in 11 innings to reach WBC final

Puerto Rico survived an 11-inning battle of wills against the Netherlands on Monday, eventually triumphing 4-3 to reach the World Baseball Classic final for the second time in a row.

"Although we've been pretty much overpowering everybody throughout the tournament, today we played very good fundamental baseball, and that's what got us the win," Puerto Rico manager Edwin Rodriguez said. "We bunted the ball well. We pitched to contact. We made contact with a runner on third (and) less than two outs."

The sole remaining squad from Latin America, which includes some veterans from its runner-up showing in 2013, held onto a 3-3 deadlock with solid defensive play and eventually brought the winning run home on a sacrifice fly in extra innings.