March 21, 2017 20:24

19:50 21 March 2017

Daikin to add 3,000 jobs in U.S. by 2020

OSAKA, March 21, Kyodo

Daikin Industries Ltd. said Tuesday it is planning to add some 3,000 jobs in the United States by 2020 in line with its business expansion, including a new plant scheduled to open in May.

The Osaka-based air conditioner maker aims to promote residential-type air conditioners featuring energy-saving technologies to beef up its U.S. sales. Its current workforce in the country is about 12,000.

With the start of commercial operations at the new factory in Texas, the company plans to boost manpower as it expects to expand production and subsequently meet growing demand for customer services after sales, while streamlining existing factories in the country.

