March 21, 2017 22:03

20:29 21 March 2017

Rugby: Brave Blossoms back Tamura joins Canon on pro contract

TOKYO, March 21, Kyodo

Japan back Yu Tamura has joined Canon Eagles on a pro contract, the Japan Rugby Top League club announced Tuesday.

Until last season, the 28-year-old Tamura, who plays Super Rugby with Japan's Sunwolves, had been playing in the Top League with NEC Green Rockets. He was also a member of the Brave Blossom team that took Rugby World Cup 2015 by storm.

The Eagles announced that Grant Bashford has been hired as head coach and will run the team following the departure of the club's director of rugby, Yoji Nagatomo. Canon finished seventh in the league last season.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

