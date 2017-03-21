Japan PM, EU chiefs voice hope for early deal in trade talks

Japanese and European leaders meeting in Brussels on Tuesday expressed their shared desire for a swift conclusion to negotiations toward a free trade agreement between Japan and the European Union.

At a joint press conference ahead of his meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he "wants to confirm that we will aim to reach a broad agreement as soon as possible."

Juncker told the press conference he is confident an agreement will be reached before the end of the year.