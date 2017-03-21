Close

March 21, 2017

21:20 21 March 2017

Japan PM, EU chiefs voice hope for early deal in trade talks

BRUSSELS, March 21, Kyodo

Japanese and European leaders meeting in Brussels on Tuesday expressed their shared desire for a swift conclusion to negotiations toward a free trade agreement between Japan and the European Union.

At a joint press conference ahead of his meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he "wants to confirm that we will aim to reach a broad agreement as soon as possible."

Juncker told the press conference he is confident an agreement will be reached before the end of the year.

