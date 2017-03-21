Railways urged to scrap rule barring foreigners on mobility scooters

The transport ministry said Tuesday it has urged railway companies to abolish an industry rule which virtually bars disabled foreign travelers on mobility scooters from boarding trains.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said, with the cooperation of the railway operators, it came up with a draft of a revised version of the current rule which allows disabled people to only bring on scooters purchased or leased with Japanese government subsidies.

Since November, the ministry has been talking with the industry about revising some rules that are peculiar to Japan which have often been criticized by the disabled and their supporters as being discriminatory.