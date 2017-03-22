Japan, Italy see need for G-7 vow to combat protectionism

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni agreed Tuesday that leaders from the Group of Seven advanced nations should send a message underlining the importance of combating trade protectionism at their summit in May.

The two also agreed in their meeting in Rome that Japan and Italy will begin negotiations on the transfer of defense equipment and technology as part of efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation in security and defense, Japanese officials said.

Gentiloni will preside over this year's G-7 summit to be held in Taormina, Sicily. Abe hosted last year's gathering in Ise-Shima in central Japan's Mie Prefecture. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.