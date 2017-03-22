Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 8:56

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:54 22 March 2017

Japan, Italy see need for G-7 vow to combat protectionism

ROME, March 21, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Italian counterpart Paolo Gentiloni agreed Tuesday that leaders from the Group of Seven advanced nations should send a message underlining the importance of combating trade protectionism at their summit in May.

The two also agreed in their meeting in Rome that Japan and Italy will begin negotiations on the transfer of defense equipment and technology as part of efforts to bolster bilateral cooperation in security and defense, Japanese officials said.

Gentiloni will preside over this year's G-7 summit to be held in Taormina, Sicily. Abe hosted last year's gathering in Ise-Shima in central Japan's Mie Prefecture. The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  4. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  5. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete