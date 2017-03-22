Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 10:27

08:59 22 March 2017

Japan posts goods trade surplus of 813.4 bil. yen in February

TOKYO, March 22, Kyodo

Japan posted a goods trade surplus of 813.4 billion yen in February, the government said Wednesday.

Exports increased 11.3 percent from a year earlier while imports rose 1.2 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.

The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.

