08:59 22 March 2017
Japan posts goods trade surplus of 813.4 bil. yen in February
TOKYO, March 22, Kyodo
Japan posted a goods trade surplus of 813.4 billion yen in February, the government said Wednesday.
Exports increased 11.3 percent from a year earlier while imports rose 1.2 percent, the Finance Ministry said in a preliminary report.
The figures were measured on a customs-cleared basis.
