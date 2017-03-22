S. Korean gov't to begin efforts Wed. to raise sunken Sewol ferry

The South Korean government will begin operations Wednesday to raise the Sewol ferry that sank almost three years ago off the country's southwestern coast, officials said, giving hope to bereaved families that the remains of those still missing may be found.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said a test lifting will be conducted in the morning to hoist the 6,825-ton ship, which lies at a depth of about 44 meters in waters near Jindo island. The sinking in April 2014 left 295 people dead and nine missing, mostly high school students on an excursion.

If conditions prove to be good, work will begin to pull the ship all the way from the sea bed to the surface. However, as the salvage operation is subject to weather conditions, it remains unclear if it can be completed successfully within a few days.