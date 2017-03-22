Japan posts largest trade surplus in 7 years in February

Japan posted a goods trade surplus of 813.4 billion yen ($7.29 billion) in February, the largest in nearly seven years, as exports to China showed solid growth, the Finance Ministry said Wednesday.

Sharp gains in shipments of car parts to China and electronics parts to Hong Kong helped lift Japan's overall exports by 11.3 percent from a year earlier to 6.35 trillion yen -- the third straight month of increase.

Imports were up 1.2 percent to 5.53 trillion yen as the value of crude oil imports increased, the ministry said in a preliminary report.