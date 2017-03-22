Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 13:30

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

12:51 22 March 2017

S. Korean gov't begins efforts to raise sunken Sewol ferry

JINDO, South Korea, March 22, Kyodo

The South Korean government began operations Wednesday to raise the Sewol ferry that sank almost three years ago off the country's southwestern coast, officials said, giving hope to bereaved families that the remains of those still missing may be found.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said if conditions prove to be good following a test lifting in the morning, work may proceed to hoist the 6,825-ton ship, which lies at a depth of about 44 meters in waters near Jindo Island, all the way to the surface.

The sinking in April 2014 left 295 people dead and nine missing, mostly high school students on an excursion. It also tarnished then President Park Geun Hye's presidency, as she came under harsh public criticism for the government's botched rescue operations in the early hours of the nation's worst maritime disaster.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • S. Korean gov't to begin efforts Wed. to raise sunken Sewol ferry
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  4. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  5. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete