S. Korean gov't begins efforts to raise sunken Sewol ferry

The South Korean government began operations Wednesday to raise the Sewol ferry that sank almost three years ago off the country's southwestern coast, officials said, giving hope to bereaved families that the remains of those still missing may be found.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said if conditions prove to be good following a test lifting in the morning, work may proceed to hoist the 6,825-ton ship, which lies at a depth of about 44 meters in waters near Jindo Island, all the way to the surface.

The sinking in April 2014 left 295 people dead and nine missing, mostly high school students on an excursion. It also tarnished then President Park Geun Hye's presidency, as she came under harsh public criticism for the government's botched rescue operations in the early hours of the nation's worst maritime disaster.