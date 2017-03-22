Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 15:00

14:17 22 March 2017

Infertile woman delivers baby using egg donated by anonymous female

TOKYO, March 22, Kyodo

A woman with ovarian problems has given birth to a baby through in-vitro fertilization using her husband's sperm and an egg donated by an anonymous female, a nonprofit organization supporting fertility treatment said Wednesday.

While there have been some cases in which infertile mothers have given birth using sperm from their husbands and eggs from their sisters or friends, this is the first case made public in Japan of a baby born using an egg donated by a stranger.

Creating laws and regulations in line with such practices is urgently needed as there is no law in Japan covering egg donations and other fertility treatments, such as rules on the parent-child relationship and the rights of children to know their birth roots.

