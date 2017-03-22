Soccer: Japan captain Hasebe to have knee surgery

Japan captain Makoto Hasebe said Wednesday he will undergo surgery for a right knee injury that has forced him out of the national team's World Cup qualifiers against the United Arab Emirates and Thailand.

"The injury I got the week before last is worse than I thought and I will have an operation today (Wednesday)," the 33-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder said on his Instagram page.

Hasebe suffered a gash to his left shin after colliding with the post in Frankfurt's 3-0 defeat away to Bayern Munich on March 11 before a problem with his right knee also came to light.

Hasebe was immediately taken to hospital and had six stitches in his shin. Frankfurt said he had an MRI on Thursday and cleared him to return the following day, but he had to cut training short. Team medical staff decided later that Hasebe needed an operation on the knee and said he would be out indefinitely.

Hasebe flew out to the UAE to join up with the national team on Sunday to discuss his injury with head coach Vahid Halilhodzic and team medical staff.

The next day he pulled out of the squad that faces the UAE here on Thursday and Thailand in Saitama next week and flew back to Japan to seek further medical advice.

"This is a really important time for both my club and the Japan national team and I feel really bad and heartbroken that I have to leave them," Hasebe said on Instagram.

"But I trust my teammates from the bottom of my heart and have no worries about them. My heart is with the team."

Hasebe has been Japan skipper since the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Halilhodzic said last week in announcing his squad for the two qualifiers, "Hasebe is a very strong captain for us. Having a team without him in it is unthinkable."

