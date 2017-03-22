Baseball: U.S. ekes out 2-1 win over Japan to reach WBC final

The United States defeated Japan 2-1 in the second semifinal of the World Baseball Classic on Tuesday, setting up a date with Puerto Rico in Wednesday's final.

The U.S. team advanced to the WBC final for the first time, while Japan, which was looking for its third title in the tournament's fourth edition, lost in the semifinals for the second consecutive time.

"It was do-or-die, one semifinal, and though we lost I really appreciate the players' (efforts)," said Japan manager Hiroki Kokubo, who was hired after Japan's 2013 failure and revealed his national team contract has expired.