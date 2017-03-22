Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 19:33

19:24 22 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 22) Licca doll exhibition at Tokyo department store

TOKYO, March 22, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Licca doll exhibition at Tokyo department store

-- Tokyo's Matsuya Ginza department store begins to exhibit about 580 Licca dolls by toymaker Tomy Co. on March 22, 2017, the 50th anniversary of the launch of the first Licca girl doll. The exhibition runs through April 3.

 

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16056/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

