Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 21:04

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:49 22 March 2017

Soccer: Halilhodzic believes team leaders will step up against UAE

By Gus Fielding
AL AIN, United Arab Emirates, March 22, Kyodo

Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic is confident his players can overcome the loss of captain Makoto Hasebe for Thursday's vital World Cup qualifier away to the United Arab Emirates.

But the Franco-Bosnian coach refused to reveal who would take the captain's armband when his side go in search of revenge for their controversial 2-1 loss to the UAE at home in their opening match in the final round in September.

Hasebe pulled out of the squad on Monday and flew back to Japan to undergo surgery on his right knee after injuring it while playing with his German club Eintracht Frankfurt.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Soccer: Halilhodzic believes team leaders will step up against UAE
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  3. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  4. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  5. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete