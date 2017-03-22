Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 22:35

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:19 22 March 2017

FEATURE: Japanese men finding no shame in the infertility game

TOKYO, March 22, Kyodo

Japanese husbands who have kept silent about the embarrassment of undergoing infertility treatment are swallowing their pride and beginning to speak out.

More of them are attending meet-and-greet support groups designated for men with similar problems, and even a recently published book compiling the various experiences of men who are struggling to conceive with their spouses is striking a chord.

"I began to worry that not being able to make a baby meant that I was inadequate as a man, and because of that I felt like I couldn't talk to anyone about seeking treatment," said a 39-year-old man from the Kanto region who has been undergoing infertility treatment for about seven years.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Japanese men finding no shame in the infertility game
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  4. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  5. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete