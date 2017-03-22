21:19 22 March 2017
FEATURE: Japanese men finding no shame in the infertility game
TOKYO, March 22, Kyodo
Japanese husbands who have kept silent about the embarrassment of undergoing infertility treatment are swallowing their pride and beginning to speak out.
More of them are attending meet-and-greet support groups designated for men with similar problems, and even a recently published book compiling the various experiences of men who are struggling to conceive with their spouses is striking a chord.
"I began to worry that not being able to make a baby meant that I was inadequate as a man, and because of that I felt like I couldn't talk to anyone about seeking treatment," said a 39-year-old man from the Kanto region who has been undergoing infertility treatment for about seven years.
