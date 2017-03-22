Close

Kyodo News

March 22, 2017 22:36

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:44 22 March 2017

N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch

TOKYO/SEOUL, March 22, Kyodo

North Korea failed in its attempt to launch a missile on Wednesday morning, the U.S. military said, amid heightened tensions in the Asia-Pacific region following Pyongyang's test-firing of ballistic missiles earlier this month.

The military said it had detected a launch attempt near Wonsan in eastern North Korea around 7:49 a.m. but the missile exploded seconds afterward. A U.S. Pacific Command spokesman said the missile was fired in the vicinity of Kalma.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said it was still determining what type of missile was launched.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 16 Mar 2017N. Korea suggests Chinese proposal over nuclear issue meaningless
  2. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  3. 16 Mar 2017Impeachment complaint filed against Philippine President Duterte
  4. 16 Mar 2017H.K. court convicts 3 of rioting when street hawkers shut down
  5. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete