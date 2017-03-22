N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch

North Korea failed in its attempt to launch a missile on Wednesday morning, the U.S. military said, amid heightened tensions in the Asia-Pacific region following Pyongyang's test-firing of ballistic missiles earlier this month.

The military said it had detected a launch attempt near Wonsan in eastern North Korea around 7:49 a.m. but the missile exploded seconds afterward. A U.S. Pacific Command spokesman said the missile was fired in the vicinity of Kalma.

The South Korean Defense Ministry said it was still determining what type of missile was launched.