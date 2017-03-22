Close

March 22, 2017 22:35

22:27 22 March 2017

Japan asks China's state-run TV to explain "groundless" report

BEIJING, March 22, Kyodo

Japan's embassy in Beijing has sought an explanation from China's state-run broadcaster as to why a "groundless" report casting doubt on the safety of Japanese food products was aired earlier this month, a senior embassy official said Wednesday.

The embassy's request, made to CCTV by letter, comes after many Chinese stores pulled all Japanese food products from their shelves last week in the wake of the report that falsely claimed that two items imported by a Japanese company were from areas affected by the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said CCTV has yet to respond to the letter, which was sent earlier this week.

