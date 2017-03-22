S. Korean gov't begins efforts to raise sunken Sewol ferry

The South Korean government on Wednesday began raising the hull of the Sewol ferry that sank almost three years ago off the country's southwestern coast, officials said, giving hope to bereaved families that the remains of those still missing may be found.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries carried out a test lifting of the 145-meter-long, 6,825-ton ship, which lies at a depth of about 44 meters in waters near Jindo Island, in the morning, raising it about 1 meter above the seabed before deciding to proceed with the salvage.

"We started to raise the hull of the Sewol at 8:50 p.m. and expect the hull to be lifted 13 meters above the surface at around 11 a.m. Thursday," a spokesman for the ministry was later quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.