3 dead, over 20 injured in London terror attack

Three people died and more than 20 were injured on Wednesday after a terrorist attack outside Britain's Houses of Parliament in central London, police said.

It was the bloodiest terrorist attack in the country since July 2005, when a coordinated series of suicide attacks killed 52 people and injured hundreds in the heart of the capital.

According to local media reports, an assailant struck several pedestrians as he drove a car across Westminster Bridge near parliament, before crashing it into railings.