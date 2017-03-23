07:15 23 March 2017
N. Korea's failed launch unlikely to have involved ICBM: Pentagon
WASHINGTON, March 22, Kyodo
North Korea's failed launch Wednesday local time was unlikely to have involved an intercontinental ballistic missile, the U.S. Defense Department said Wednesday.
"It appears to have been not an ICBM. Something shorter," Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters.
The launch was a "catastrophic failure," he said.
