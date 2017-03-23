Close

Kyodo News

March 23, 2017 7:41

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

07:15 23 March 2017

N. Korea's failed launch unlikely to have involved ICBM: Pentagon

WASHINGTON, March 22, Kyodo

North Korea's failed launch Wednesday local time was unlikely to have involved an intercontinental ballistic missile, the U.S. Defense Department said Wednesday.

"It appears to have been not an ICBM. Something shorter," Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis told reporters.

The launch was a "catastrophic failure," he said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Mar 2017N. Korea fails in attempted missile launch
  2. 17 Mar 2017Myanmar's first foreign-funded medical lab center opened
  3. 18 Mar 2017N. Korean ambassador expelled from Malaysia heads home
  4. 18 Mar 2017Another N. Korean possibly involved in Kim Jong Nam murder
  5. 17 Mar 2017Gift of puppies by neighbor to Park in 2013 was staged: report

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete